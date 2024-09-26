New Marvel Studios Variant Covers Showcase the Artwork behind 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Starting in December, original concept art from Marvel Studios' 'Deadpool & Wolverine' will be featured as variant covers on upcoming Wolverine, Deadpool, and X-Men comics.
This December, the stunning artwork behind Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine will be used as comic book covers in a new collection of Marvel Studios Variant Covers.
The four covers showcase original character illustrations and costume designs from the record-breaking blockbuster film. Spotlighting the artwork of some of the creative powerhouses of Marvel Studios—Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding, Director of Visual Development Andy Park, Costume Designer Mayes C. Rubeo, and Concept Artist Jonay Bacallado—the pieces include the film’s original designs for Wolverine, Deadpool, and Cassandra Nova.
The four covers will be featured on upcoming issues of WOLVERINE, DEADPOOL, X-MEN, and the all-new DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE series launching in January. Check out all four Marvel Studios Variant Covers and preorder them at your local comic shop today!
On Sale 12/4
WOLVERINE #4 Marvel Studios Variant Cover by Ryan Meinerding
X-MEN #8 Marvel Studios Variant Cover by Mayes C. Rubeo & Jonay Bacallado
On Sale 12/18
DEADPOOL #9 Marvel Studios Variant Cover by Andy Park
On Sale 1/1
DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE #1 Marvel Studios Wraparound Variant Cover by Andy Park
Want to enjoy more behind-the-scenes insights into the creative process of Deadpool & Wolverine? Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine: The Art of the Movie is available for pre-order now and will be available wherever book are sold on October 29, 2024. Featuring a stunning gallery of never-before-seen artwork and in-depth interviews with creators, Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine: The Art of the Movie is the first book in a newly revamped line of deluxe Art Of tie-in books.
Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.
To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.
