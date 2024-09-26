Comics
Published September 26, 2024

New Marvel Studios Variant Covers Showcase the Artwork behind 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Starting in December, original concept art from Marvel Studios' 'Deadpool & Wolverine' will be featured as variant covers on upcoming Wolverine, Deadpool, and X-Men comics.

by Marvel

This December, the stunning artwork behind Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine will be used as comic book covers in a new collection of Marvel Studios Variant Covers
 
The four covers showcase original character illustrations and costume designs from the record-breaking blockbuster film. Spotlighting the artwork of some of the creative powerhouses of Marvel Studios—Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding, Director of Visual Development Andy Park, Costume Designer Mayes C. Rubeo, and Concept Artist Jonay Bacallado—the pieces include the film’s original designs for Wolverine, Deadpool, and Cassandra Nova.

The four covers will be featured on upcoming issues of WOLVERINE, DEADPOOL, X-MEN, and the all-new DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE series launching in January. Check out all four Marvel Studios Variant Covers and preorder them at your local comic shop today!

WOLVERINE #4 Marvel Studios Variant Cover by Ryan Meinerding

On Sale 12/4
WOLVERINE #4 Marvel Studios Variant Cover by Ryan Meinerding
X-MEN #8 Marvel Studios Variant Cover by Mayes C. Rubeo & Jonay Bacallado
 
On Sale 12/18
DEADPOOL #9 Marvel Studios Variant Cover by Andy Park
 
On Sale 1/1
DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE #1 Marvel Studios Wraparound Variant Cover by Andy Park

Want to enjoy more behind-the-scenes insights into the creative process of Deadpool & Wolverine? Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine: The Art of the Movie is available for pre-order now and will be available wherever book are sold on October 29, 2024. Featuring a stunning gallery of never-before-seen artwork and in-depth interviews with creators, Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine: The Art of the Movie is the first book in a newly revamped line of deluxe Art Of tie-in books.

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Movies

Marvel Studios Releases ‘Thunderbolts*’ Teaser Trailer and Poster

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

Kathryn Hahn on Her 'Agatha All Along' Return: ‘I’m Still Pinching Myself’

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

September 25's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Live Events

NYCC 2024 Schedule: Marvel Panels, Booths, and Activations

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

2024 Marvel Unlimited Plus Member Kit Available Now

In this article: Deadpool (Wade Wilson), Wolverine (Logan), Deadpool & Wolverine
1/
DEADPOOL #9 Marvel Studios Variant Cover by Andy Park

Related

Movies

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Coming to Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD

'Deadpool & Wolverine' are coming together...Watch at home with your Best Bubs again and again and again!

1 day ago

Comics

September 25's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Meet the new Infinity Watch, battle zombiotes with the Daredevils, face the Ultimate Sinister Six, and more in this week's comics!

3 days ago

Comics

Beast's Descent Into Darkness, Explained

Find out how Beast went from protecting mutantkind from threats to becoming one himself! Is there a path of redemption for Hank McCoy?

6 days ago

Comics

A Special Look Into 'Wolverine: Revenge' with Legendary Artist Greg Capullo

Legendary artist Greg Capullo discusses his return to Marvel Comics! Plus, an exclusive cover reveal for 'Wolverine: Revenge' #5, the final issue.

1 week ago