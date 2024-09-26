New Marvel Studios Variant Covers Showcase the Artwork behind 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

On Sale 12/4

WOLVERINE #4 Marvel Studios Variant Cover by Ryan Meinerding

X-MEN #8 Marvel Studios Variant Cover by Mayes C. Rubeo & Jonay Bacallado



On Sale 12/18

DEADPOOL #9 Marvel Studios Variant Cover by Andy Park



On Sale 1/1

DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE #1 Marvel Studios Wraparound Variant Cover by Andy Park

Want to enjoy more behind-the-scenes insights into the creative process of Deadpool & Wolverine? Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine: The Art of the Movie is available for pre-order now and will be available wherever book are sold on October 29, 2024. Featuring a stunning gallery of never-before-seen artwork and in-depth interviews with creators, Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine: The Art of the Movie is the first book in a newly revamped line of deluxe Art Of tie-in books.

