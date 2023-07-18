Marvel Heroes Dive into This Month's Hottest Comic Issues in New Marvel Super Stories Variant Covers

Every month, Marvel fans experience thrilling new tales of the Marvel Universe. And now, your favorite characters can enjoy them too, in a new variant cover program coming this October!

Dubbed MARVEL SUPER STORIES VARIANT COVERS, this new monthly program will depict iconic heroes reading one of the most buzzed about new issues on sale that same month. These new covers celebrate the interconnected and familial warmth of Marvel comic storytelling and will be drawn by some of the industry’s most acclaimed artists. This fantastic artwork of the MARVEL SUPER STORIES VARIANT COVERS can also be used as a helpful marketing tool for comic shops by pointing customers to what are sure to be the most talked about titles!

MARVEL SUPER STORIES VARIANT COVERS kicks off in October with prolific Marvel artist Giuseppe Camuncoli’s cover for IMMORTAL THOR #3. See Thor kicking back to experience the wonder and revelations behind Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti’s mythology-shattering G.O.D.S. #1!