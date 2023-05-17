An Inside Look at ‘Marvel’s Voices: Iron Fist Pei’

What do you think Pei’s defining struggle is in this particular story?

GUILLERMO SANNA: Our protagonist has a tough fight with herself to regain the confidence she lost along with her powers and discovers that the power of the Iron Fist did not make her a warrior; it only amplified her inner strength.

JEREMY HOLT: Pei’s defining struggle is to connect with herself again. Since losing her powers, which I believe was intrinsically linked to her identity, she no longer knows who she is or what she’s supposed to do with her life. I’m reminded of a friend who was a skilled gymnast. So good in fact that she was a potential Olympic competitor. But when she broke her back, she was forced to reevaluate her life because it had been completely dedicated to being one thing and one thing only: a world-class gymnast. When I was developing this story, that friend came to mind.

Guillermo, was there anything you especially enjoyed depicting in Pei’s story?

GUILLERMO SANNA: As always, I really enjoyed drawing the combat scenes and the action surrounded by fire and smoke. I also loved drawing the record store, like all comic book artists I am a huge music fan.