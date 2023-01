The 'Marvel's Voices' Program Enters the Spider-Verse

A brand-new edition of the acclaimed anthology series, MARVEL’s VOICES, web-swings into comic shops this April! MARVEL’S VOICES: SPIDER-VERSE will continue the Marvel’s Voices tradition of spotlighting diverse creators and characters with thrilling stories set throughout the Marvel Universe but this time, it’ll highlight the unpredictable heroes and storytelling found in the Spider-Verse!

The oversized one-shot will assemble Marvel’s finest creators as well as rising talents, each bringing their own unique perspectives and stylings to the Web of Life and Destiny! The collection of stories will see new spider-heroes finding their way in the Marvel Multiverse, and the return of familiar faces! Here are some of the interdimensional adventures fans can look forward to: