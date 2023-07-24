Mary Jane's First Outing As Jackpot In Amazing Spider-Man #31 Scores a Second Printing

On sale next month, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31 will be a special over-sized spectacular that sets up the next year of Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.’s hit current run! Amidst this wealth of stories will be a dramatic wedding that could spell the end of Tombstone, Peter Parker and Kamala Khan’s reunion after her resurrection, and a special tale by writer Celeste Bronfman and artist Alba Glez that launches Mary Jane’s exciting new era as Jackpot! MJ’s fabulous foray into super heroics has sent fans wild and due to popular demand, Marvel Comics is happy to announce that a second printing of the issue is already in the works and will arrive on September 6--only a few weeks after the first printing hits stands!

The new printing will have two jaw dropping covers. One will be a magazine style pinup that pays tribute to MJ’s fashion model days by superstar Spidey artist Humberto Ramos, the designer behind the new look. The other will be an homage to Todd McFarlane’s iconic Amazing Spider-Man #300 cover by popular cover artist Skan, which will also be available as a virgin variant cover.

Mary Jane Watson’s thrilling new “jackpot” powers were recently explored in the pages of Jed MacKay and Vincenzo Carratu’s hit MARY JANE & BLACK CAT limited series and now, she’s ready to show off her exciting abilities to the Marvel Universe at large as a bona fide super hero! Bronfman and Glez’s touching story will see MJ come to terms with the heartbreaking tragedy that occurred to her family in recent issues before taking to the streets to help others in need! Mary Jane’s journey as Jackpot will continue in upcoming issues of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, as well as a yet-to-be-announced new limited series!

She’s a cover girl! Don’t miss Mary Jane’s marvelous debut as Jackpot when AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31 arrives next month and preorder these new printings of the highly-anticipated issue at your local comic shop today!