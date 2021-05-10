May 12's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Dive into a brand-new heist with BLACK CAT! Continue the spectacular and strange journey with three entries inside HEROES REBORN. See Spidey struggle with the symbiote in SPIDER'S SHADOW! Open the latest X-Men story with X-CORP #1! And so much more! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list here!

New Comics

BLACK CAT #6

CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #3

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #21

FANTASTIC FOUR #32

GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: KING'S RANSOM #1

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #14

HEROES REBORN #2

HEROES REBORN: HYPERION & THE IMPERIAL GUARD #1

HEROES REBORN: PETER PARKER, THE AMAZING SHUTTERBUG #1

SILK #3

SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER'S SHADOW #2

SPIDER-WOMAN #12

STAR WARS #13

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #5

X-CORP #1

X-FACTOR #9

New Collections

ANNIHILATION: CONQUEST OMNIBUS HC BRICLOT COVER [NEW PRINTING]

AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: THE FINAL THREAT TPB [NEW PRINTING]

FANTASTIC FOUR BY JONATHAN HICKMAN: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 3 TPB

FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 7: THE FOREVER GATE TPB

MARVEL-VERSE: LOKI GN-TPB

MORBIUS EPIC COLLECTION: THE END OF A LIVING VAMPIRE TPB

Marvel Unlimited

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 101 FACSIMILE EDITION

AVENGERS 42

AVENGERS MECH STRIKE 1

HELLIONS 9

IMMORTAL HULK 43

KING IN BLACK: BLACK KNIGHT 1

KING IN BLACK: GWENOM VS. CARNAGE 2

KING IN BLACK: MARAUDERS 1

KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES 2

RUNAWAYS 33

STAR WARS 11

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC 2

STRANGE ACADEMY 8

THE LEGEND OF SHANG-CHI 1

VENOM 33

WARHAMMER 40,000: MARNEUS CALGAR 4

X-FACTOR 7

