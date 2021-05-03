May 5's New Marvel Comics: The Full List
May the Fourth be with you, floppy fanatics! Celebrate Star Wars and more with new mags headed to your local comic shop this Wednesday!
This week, the wondrous Web-Head continues his latest adventure! America Chavez hits back in the third issue of her latest ongoing series! The merry mutants abound across the Marvel Universe with HELLIONS, MARAUDERS, and X-MEN: CURSE OF THE MAN-THING! The world is turned upside down with the dramatic debut of HEROES REBORN! The spine-chilling WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS begins! And so much more! From fresh floppies to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list here!
New Comics
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #65
- AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE USA #3
- CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3
- HELLIONS #11
- HEROES REBORN #1
- IMMORTAL HULK #46
- IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON #5
- MARAUDERS #20
- STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS ALPHA #1
- STRANGE ACADEMY #10
- THOR & LOKI: DOUBLE TROUBLE #3
- THE UNION #5
- X-MEN: CURSE OF THE MAN-THING #1
New Collections
- ALL-NEW WOLVERINE BY TOM TAYLOR OMNIBUS HC BENGAL COVER
- KULL THE SAVAGE: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS HC BROOKS COVER
- THE COMPLETE KIRBY WAR AND ROMANCE HC WAR COVER
- VENOM BY MICHELINIE & MCFARLANE GALLERY EDITION HC
- VENOMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC BAGLEY COVER [NEW PRINTING]
- DEAD MAN LOGAN: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB
- MS. MARVEL BY SALADIN AHMED VOL. 3: OUTLAWED TPB
- SQUADRON SUPREME TPB ROSS COVER [NEW PRINTING]
- KING DEADPOOL VOL. 2 TPB
Marvel Unlimited
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 58
- CAPTAIN MARVEL 25
- DAREDEVIL 26 CHECCHETTO COVER
- DEADPOOL 10
- EXCALIBUR 17
- FANTASTIC FOUR 28
- KING IN BLACK: NAMOR 3
- MARVEL 4
- NEW MUTANTS 15
- SHANG-CHI 5
- STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS 9
- STRANGE ACADEMY 7
- WEREWOLF BY NIGHT 4
- WOLVERINE 9
- X-MEN 17
