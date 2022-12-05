New MCU Variant Covers Celebrate the Epic Phase Three Films of the Infinity Saga

On Sale 2/1

AVENGERS #65 INFINITY SAGA PHASE 3 Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu

On Sale 2/15

AVENGERS FOREVER #14 INFINITY SAGA PHASE 3 Variant Cover by Mark Brooks

WASP #2 INFINITY SAGA 3 Variant Cover by Dike Ruan

Check them out now below and stay tuned for more INFINITY SAGA PHASE 3 VARIANT COVERS to be revealed in the months ahead.

