Meet Hyperion, the Superhuman Powerhouse from Another Universe

HYPERION AND THE SQUADRON SUPREME

Before he took over the United States with the Squadron Supreme, the Hyperion of Earth-712 was his world’s greatest hero. In his debut appearance, this heroic Hyperion teamed up with the Avengers of the Marvel Universe to take on the villainous Brainchild in AVENGERS (1963) #85 by Roy Thomas and John Buscema. However, this Hyperion and his allies fell under the control of the villains Over-Mind and Null the Living Darkness, who forced them to terrorize their world.



Once free, Hyperion and his team took over the world to try stabilize their society in SQUADRON SUPREME (1985) #1 by Mark Gruenwald and Bob Hall. Despite the deep reservations of his friend and teammate Nighthawk, Hyperion tried to forcibly turn their world into a Utopia through drastic measures such as brainwashing their old enemies. Only Nighthawk’s death convinced Hyperion to give up power.



After the death of his friend, Hyperion spent some time in the main Marvel Universe working with Project Pegasus, where he encountered the reality-hopping heroes of the Exiles. He eventually returned to his home universe only, for it to collapse and for him to perish alongside it.