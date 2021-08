Meet The Mother Of All Mystical Threats In 'Death Of Doctor Strange #3'!

The Marvel Universe will be the target of new and fascinating mystical threats when the Sorcerer Supreme falls in THE DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE, an upcoming limited series launching this September. Written by Jed MacKay with art by Lee Garbett, DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE will present the final saga of Stephen Strange and explore the dangerous repercussions his death will unleash on the world he so fiercely guarded. With no Sorcerer Supreme, Earth is left entirely defenseless and fans can get their first glimpse at a new team of villains that will take advantage of this new status quo on the cover of November’s DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #3: THE THREE MOTHERS!

Designed by series artist Lee Garbett, this deadly trio are unlike any the Marvel Universe has encountered before: the Wyrd, an alien mage-priestess; the Crown, a powerful warrior-queen; and the Crawling, a monstress composed of acid-mouthed worms. Will they be the Marvel Universe’s undoing? And were they the ones who killed Stephen Strange?! In the vein of the Thanos’ legendary Black Order, don’t dare miss the debut of the next great Marvel villain team!