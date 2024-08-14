Meet the Symbiotes of 'Venom War'

Eddie Brock and his son, Dylan, both played a big role in defeating the evil symbiote god Knull, but the Brocks have not seen eye to eye lately. While Dylan bonded with the Venom symbiote on Earth, Eddie embraced his new role as the King in Black, the time-traveling leader of the symbiotes. Throughout their respective adventures, Eddie and Dylan saw horrifying visions of the future that contradicted each other.

In these visions, Dylan saw Eddie merge with Venom and evolve into a Knull-like tyrant, while Eddie saw Dylan and Venom's bond leading to a world encased by the symbiote. Now, in VENOM WAR, Eddie and Dylan have gone to war against each other to stop those dark visions from coming true. Let's break down the major players in VENOM WAR and whose side they fall on as the conflict kicks off in VENOM WAR (2024) #1 by Al Ewing, Iban Coello, Frank D'Armata, and VC's Ariana Maher.

EDDIE BROCK

Eddie Brock has been through a lot since he first bonded to the Venom symbiote in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #299 by David Micheline and Todd McFarlane. When he killed Knull, Eddie replaced him as the King in Black, which gave him the ability to travel through time and space and control symbiotes.

Near the end of time, Eddie encountered Meridius, a malicious future version of himself, and several of his other symbiote personas from across time. When Carnage taunted Eddie with a vision of Earth becoming the symbiote-encased Venomworld, Eddie vowed to stop that future by finding Dylan and separating him from the Venom symbiote.

Eddie traveled to the modern day with his likeminded symbiote personas: the violent Bedlam, the submissive Tyro, and the cynical Wilde. As they crashed into a superhuman wrestling event, Eddie's team openly challenged Dylan on a live broadcast.