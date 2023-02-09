Carnage vs. Miles Morales!
This May, 'Carnage' and 'Miles Morales: Spider-Man' cross over in 'Carnage Reigns.'
Announced earlier today at Bloody Disgusting, Miles Morales is about to have a terrifying encounter with one of Spider-Man’s deadliest foes: Carnage!
As the Summer of Symbiotes continues to unleash across Marvel Comics, CARNAGE REIGNS will kick off this May in a giant-sized alpha one-shot before unfolding in both character’s respective ongoing solo titles. Crafted by guest CARNAGE writer Alex Paknadel and current MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN writer Cody Ziglar, this visceral saga promises to be one of Miles’ most intense clashes as Carnage forces the young hero to confront brutality he’s never experienced in his time as Spider-Man.
Readers of both series will see the story build on current plot developments, including Carnage’s extreme transformation and the tolls Miles’ Super Hero career have taken on his personal life. The seven-part crossover will also tie into an upcoming issue of Alex Paknadel and Jan Bazaldua's RED GOBLIN series and wrap up in June’s CARNAGE REIGNS OMEGA #1. It will feature art by an all-star lineup of talent, including Julius Ohta as well as MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN and CARNAGE’s regular artists, Marvel Stormbreaker Federico Vicentini and Francesco Manna.
Cletus Kasady is back and badder than ever. With his soul trapped within the Extrembiote Armor created by Tony Stark during KING IN BLACK, Cletus has the means to level an untold amount of chaos and, well, carnage on New York City and the entire Marvel Universe. But like any good Tony Stark invention, the Extremis coursing through Cletus’ symbiotic veins needs power, and that means Cletus is hungry. Good thing Brooklyn’s very own Spider-Man is there to stand in his way! If he survives their first encounter, that is.
"CARNAGE REIGNS is an old-fashioned David and Goliath story pitting a greener Spider-Man against the most sadistic monster in the Marvel Universe—Cletus Kasady!” Paknadel explained to Bloody Disgusting. “Miles has only been this out of his depth on a handful of occasions, which is a gift from a storytelling perspective. I've really enjoyed crafting this tale with Cody Ziglar, and we’ve developed a really fun, really productive working shorthand and that fun is present on the page! We know this story will satisfy fans of both characters in their first-ever crossover!”
CARNAGE REIGNS ALPHA #1
CARNAGE REIGNS ALPHA #1
Written by ALEX PAKNADEL & CODY ZIGLAR
Art by JULIUS OHTA AND MORE!
Cover by RYAN STEGMAN
On Sale 5/3
MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #6
MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #6 - "CARNAGE REIGNS" PART 2!
Written by CODY ZIGLAR
Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI
Cover by DIKE RUAN
On Sale 5/17
CARNAGE #13
CARNAGE #13 - “CARNAGE REIGNS” PART 3!
Written by ALEX PAKNADEL
Art by FRANCESCO MANNA
Cover by KENDRICK “kunkka” LIM
On Sale 5/31
Check out the covers now and witness this epic showdown when CARNAGE REIGNS ALPHA #1 arrives in May! Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more Summer of Symbiotes news!
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Trailers & Extras
Best Of Red Carpet Moments | Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
Culture & Lifestyle
Marvel Kicks Off Its Avengers 60th Anniversary Celebration For 2023
Culture & Lifestyle
Moon Girl Heads to Hollywood Land in Disney California Adventure