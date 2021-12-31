Celebrate One of Comic Book's Greatest Icons with the Miracleman Omnibus

KIMOTA! In honor of the 40th anniversary of Miracleman’s groundbreaking reinvention, Marvel is proud to announce the brand-new MIRACLEMAN OMNIBUS.

This extraordinary collection will house the influential work on the character from all of its legendary creators such as Alan Davis, Garry Leach, John Totleben, and more. Fans and comic book history aficionados will finally get a chance to uncover Miracleman’s origins, his incredible feats and the everyday struggles of his alter-ego, freelance reporter Michael Moran, who must reconcile his life as the lesser half of a god in glorious Omnibus format. Considered one of the medium’s greatest masterpieces, Miracleman’s adventures launched a new wave of comic book storytelling and its extraordinary impact on the Super Hero genre is still felt to this day.