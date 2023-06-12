Miss Minutes Returns to Marvel Comics in New Variant Covers

On Sale 8/2

ASTONISHING ICEMAN #1 MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER by HUMBERTO RAMOS

On Sale 8/9

CHILDREN OF THE VAULT #1 MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE ALPHA #1 MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY AARON KUDER

On Sale 8/16

ALPHA FLIGHT #1 MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

UNCANNY AVENGERS #1 MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY ROMY JONES

On Sale 8/23

IMMORTAL THOR #1 MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

JEAN GREY #1 MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY JUANN CABAL

MARVEL UNLEASHED #1 MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY CHRISSIE ZULLO

