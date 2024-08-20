Mister Fantastic's Encounters with Magic

THE FANTASTIC FOUR SAVE GALACTUS

Whenever Galactus appears, it's all hands on deck to stop the Devourer of Worlds from consuming another planet (and all those unfortunate enough to be on it). The Fantastic Four have defeated, outsmarted, and bargained with Galactus on multiple occasions to save Earth from becoming his latest meal.

In FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #243, the Fantastic Four received plenty of super hero backup—including a surprise appearance by Doctor Strange, who put Galactus down faster than anyone else had before. Strange's spell attacked Galactus with the countless souls he's killed over the eons. This magical attack caused Galactus to collapse on the spot, leaving him barely alive from the supernatural ordeal he endured from the Sorcerer Supreme.

Rather than being impressed, Reed observed that Galactus was a necessary part of the universe. He quickly intervened, ultimately restoring the Devourer of Worlds to maintain the natural order.