'Moon Knight' Enters a New Phase with Jed MacKay & Alessandro Cappuccio

Jed MacKay: I think my first exposure to Moon Knight (and a whole pile of other characters, come to think of it) was from the 1990 Marvel trading cards. He was someone who stuck out immediately—he had a cool name, he had a cool costume, he had a cool writeup. That said, I don't think I became a Moon Knight reader until the 2014 series, which really struck me. Street-level characters have always had a lot of appeal to me, and here was a character who was undeniably street-level but also undeniably weird. Just strange from top to bottom, a guy who ran around at night dressed in luminous white, who dealt with things you couldn't imagine Daredevil dealing with in ways that you couldn't imagine Daredevil dealing with them.

What was the impetus behind bringing Moon Knight into AVENGERS in such a big way? How does this series spin out of that story?

Brevoort: Well, bringing Moon Knight into AVENGERS was entirely [writer] Jason Aaron’s idea. And like all of the storylines we’ve done since that series began, our intention is that every arc is like an event. So in this case, it was Moon Knight vs. the Avengers, showcasing what a badass character Moon Knight could be, with a possible eye towards potentially bringing him onto the team. We didn’t wind up going that way, but there were a bunch of aspects that Jason set up in his treatment of the character that struck people as being of interest. And with such a huge spotlight on him thanks to that story, and a streaming series in the wings, it seemed like an obvious choice to use that as a platform to launch out a new series. So our book does pick up on the events of “Age of Khonshu,” but it’s also a very different beast. It’s more in line with the traditions of Moon Knight that I mentioned earlier, a much more ground level character than what may have been on display in AVENGERS.