Moon Knight Comics to Read Right Now
Learn all about the Fist of Khonshu with these acclaimed collections and issues!
Moon Knight: the vigilante Fist of Khonshu. Steven Grant: a charming millionaire socialite. Jake Lockley: a hard-edged, cab-driving informant. And Marc Spector: the man, and mercenary, behind it all. An Avenger, an anti-hero, and the occasional something-much-more-anti-to-a-hero, Moon Knight is a difficult character to crack thanks to a complex origin.
MOON KNIGHT BY LEMIRE & SMALLWOOD: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION
A story of birth, death and rebirth unlike any other! Marc Spector (AKA Moon Knight/Jake Lockley/Steven Grant) has been fighting criminals and keeping New York City safe for years… or has he? When he wakes up in a mental institution with no powers and a lifetime's worth of medical records, it calls his whole identity—identities—into question. Something is wrong, but is that something Marc himself? Delve deep beneath the mask of Moon Knight to meet the many men inside his head! While Steven Grant prepares for a box-office smash, Jake Lockley is arrested for murder! And as the muddled mind of Moon Knight reaches its limit, the secrets of his past are revealed. Moon Knight's survival depends on answers, but Marc Spector is plagued by nothing but questions!
Collects MOON KNIGHT (2016) #1-14.
MOON KNIGHT VOL. 1: FROM THE DEAD
Marc Spector is Moon Knight! Or is he? It's hard to tell these days, especially when New York's vigilante protects the street with two-fisted justice and three different identities. But even with the mystical force of Egyptian moon-god Khonshu fueling his crusade, how does the night's greatest detective save a city? The road to victory is going to hurt. A lot. Be there as Moon Knight punches ghosts(!), investigates a sleep experiment that's driving its patients insane, travels to the mushroom graveyard planet, faces the Black Spectre, and takes on twenty mob enforcers to save an abductee... alone. Marvel's most mind-bending adventure begins as Moon Knight sleuths his way to the rotten core of New York's most bizarre mysteries!
Collects MOON KNIGHT (2014) #1-6.
AVENGERS BY JASON AARON VOL. 7: THE AGE OF KHONSHU
From the dawn of time… to the end of the world? Trapped in an icy cave millennia in the past, Tony Stark has lost most of his armor and a good chunk of his mind. And tonight when the sun goes down and the devil comes around again, will Iron Man lose what is left of his soul? Back in the present, Earth’s mightiest villains unite against a common threat: the Avengers! But even as the team faces a villainous uprising like no other, they come under attack from one of their own! Mummies are rising from their graves. Secret armies march by moonlight from K’un-Lun to Wakanda to Greenwich Village. A dark god invades Asgard. And the Moon Knight is unleashed as never before! So begins the Age of Khonshu. So fall the Avengers.
Collects AVENGERS (2018) #31-38.
