New Champions Variant Cover Program Spotlights Secret Sidekicks
A new variant cover program in October will spotlight all-new young heroes based on Marvel’s greatest icons.
Spider-Boy, Spider-Man’s long-lost sidekick, has become a comic book phenomenon and will soon star in his very own ongoing series! But what if other Marvel heroes had heroic protégés you’ve never met before? Some of the industry’s most acclaimed artists will answer that very question with the NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVERS!
Debuting this October on the covers of Marvel’s hottest titles, this new line of variant covers will introduce readers to the extraordinary young partners of heroes like Black Cat, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, and more. Like Spider-Boy, these new characters inspire a secret history of countless adventures where they’ve fought side-by-side with their Super Hero mentors! Featuring fresh, bold designs by all-star talent, these stunning new covers may just be a glimpse into the future of the Marvel Universe!
On Sale 10/4
BLACK PANTHER #5 New Champions Variant Cover by Ernanda Souza
DOCTOR STRANGE #8 New Champions Variant Cover by Romy Jones
FANTASTIC FOUR #12 New Champions Variant Cover by Corin Howell
X-MEN #27 New Champions Variant Cover by Peach Momoko
On Sale 10/11
AVENGERS #6 New Champions Variant Cover by Taurin Clarke
BLADE #4 New Champions Variant Cover by Mateus Manhanini
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #7 New Champions Variant Cover by Ron Lim
MAGNETO #3 New Champions Variant Cover by Betsy Cola
VENOM #26 New Champions Variant Cover by Rian Gonzales
WOLVERINE #38 New Champions Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu
On Sale 10/18
DEADPOOL: BADDER BLOOD #5 New Champions Variant Cover by Nick Bradshaw
GHOST RIDER #19 New Champions Variant Cover by Luciano Vecchio
INCREDIBLE HULK #5 New Champions Variant Cover by Dan Panosian
INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #11 New Champions Variant Cover by Takeshi Miyazawa
MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #11 New Champions Variant Cover by Sara Pichelli
MOON KNIGHT #28 New Champions Variant Cover by Javier Garrón
SCARLET WITCH #9 New Champions Variant Cover by Jen Bartel
TBA #1 New Champions Variant Cover by Mirka Andolfo
On Sale 10/25
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #36 New Champions Variant Cover by Kris Anka
CAPTAIN AMERICA #2 New Champions Variant Cover by Lucas Werneck
CAPTAIN MARVEL #1 New Champions Variant Cover by Paco Medina
IMMORTAL THOR #3 New Champions Variant Cover by Toni Infante
Check out 18 of the New Champions Variant Covers now and keep your eyes peeled for more to be revealed in the coming weeks!
Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.
To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
TV Shows
‘Secret Invasion’: Don Cheadle and Kevin Feige on Rhodey’s Big Reveal
Comics
Marvel's Stormbreakers Spotlight the Amazing Animals of the Marvel Universe in New Covers