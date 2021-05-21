New 'Marvel's Voices Pride' #1 Covers by Russell Dauterman, Kris Anka, and More

Karolina Dean and Nico Minoru of Runaways share a kiss on a gorgeous cover by the pair’s signature artist Kris Anka. Iceman, currently a member of the seafaring X-Men team in Marauders, ices up on a piece by mutant master Russell Dauterman. Karma enjoys a rare moment of downtime from her misadventures in New Mutants on Ernanda Souza’s vibrant cover. And acclaimed artist Jeffrey Veregge depicts Northstar, Marvel’s first gay hero and the leader of Krakoa’s team of mutant investigators in X-FACTOR and the upcoming TRIAL OF MAGNETO series, in his iconic Formline style.



Check out all four covers in the gallery below and pick up MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1 when it hits stands on June 23!

MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1 (APR210808)

Written by KIERON GILLEN, ALLAN HEINBERG, ANTHONY OLIVEIRA, STEVE ORLANDO, TINI HOWARD, LEAH WILLIAMS, MARIKO TAMAKI, TERRY BLAS, CRYSTAL FRASIER, VITA AYALA, J.J. KIRBY, LUCIANO VECCHIO & LILAH STURGES

Art by JAVIER GARRÓN, JIM CHEUNG, KRIS ANKA, JEN HICKMAN, PAULINA GANUCHEAU, JETHRO MORALES, BRITNEY WILLIAMS, J.J. KIRBY, LUCIANO VECCHIO, JAN BAZALDUA, PAULINA GANUCHEAU, DEREK CHARM, CLAUDIA AGUIRRE, JOANNA ESTEP, JACOPO CAMAGNI & SAMANTHA DODGE

Variant Cover by KRIS ANKA (APR210810)

Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN with colors by MATTHEW WILSON (APR210811)

Variant Cover by ERNANDA SOUZA (APR210813)

Variant Cover by JEFFREY VEREGGE (APR210812)

