Rob Liefeld Celebrates the 40th Anniversary of 'New Mutants' with New Cover
Check out Rob Liefeld’s variant cover for 'New Mutants' #30, a giant-sized issue coming in September.
Announced earlier this week, Marvel Comics will celebrate the 40th anniversary of NEW MUTANTS with a giant-sized issue!
Crafted by current series writer Vita Ayala, NEW MUTANTS #30 will be a collection of stories commemorating classic and new characters alike and feature artwork by talents such as Alex Lins, Jason Loo, Emma Kubert, and more. In honor of the book’s milestone year, Rob Liefeld, one of the New Mutants’ most impactful creators, will return to the title with a new variant cover.
Coming on board during the final issues of the original run of NEW MUTANTS, Liefeld transformed the title with the introduction of breakout characters like Deadpool, Cable, and Domino and evolved the group of mutant teen super heroes into the mutant strike team X-FORCE. Liefeld’s new cover gives fans a rare look at the superstar artist’s take on iconic New Mutants characters who departed the team prior to Liefeld’s launch of X-FORCE.
NEW MUTANTS #30
Written by VITA AYALA & ALYSSA WONG
Art by ALEX LINS, JASON LOO, EMMA KUBERT & MORE
Cover by RAFAEL DE LATORRE
Variant Cover by ROB LIEFELD
On Sale in September
Check out the cover below and stay tuned for more announcements about this extraordinary issue of NEW MUTANTS coming in September!
