What’s Coming to Marvel Unlimited This January

The 'Inferno' rages on Krakoa, Echo rises as the all-new Phoenix, and Scarlet Witch battles Doom for the Darkhold!
This January—2022 kicks off with exciting new stories and series! First, critically acclaimed writer Steve Orlando joins forces with extraordinary artist Cian Tormey for an all-new Darkhold saga starring Scarlet Witch and Earth’s greatest heroes against a black arts-empowered Doctor Doom! Then, INFERNO rages across Krakoa in the culmination to Jonathan Hickman’s X-Men era. The rulers of mutantkind have been playing a dangerous game with a dangerous woman, and they are about to see how badly that can burn them... Finally, straight out of her transformation in AVENGERS, Echo gets an exhilarating solo series from bestseller Rebecca Roanhorse in PHOENIX SONG: ECHO! The Phoenix Force has selected streetfighter Maya Lopez as its latest avatar—to what end?
Grab the full release slate of weekly additions!
NEW ON JANUARY 3
- AMAZING FANTASY #3
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #74
- BLACK CAT #10
- DARKHAWK #2
- EXTREME CARNAGE OMEGA #1
- INFERNO #1 EVENT DEBUT!
- MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #30
- NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #5 SERIES COMPLETE!
- S.W.O.R.D. #8
- STAR WARS #17
- THE DARKHOLD ALPHA #1 EVENT DEBUT!
- THE MARVELS #5
- THOR #17
- WINTER GUARD #2
- WOLVERINE #16
NEW ON JANUARY 10
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75
- AVENGERS: TECH-ON #3
- CAPTAIN MARVEL #33
- CHAMPIONS #10 SERIES COMPLETE!
- DARK AGES #2
- DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3
- DEFENDERS #3
- ETERNALS: CELESTIA #1 ONE-SHOT SPECIAL!
- EXCALIBUR #24
- HELLIONS #16
- NEW MUTANTS #22
NEW ON JANUARY 17
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #76
- AVENGERS #49
- BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS #1
- ETERNALS FOREVER #1 ONE-SHOT SPECIAL!
- GAMMA FLIGHT #5 SERIES COMPLETE!
- IMMORTAL HULK #50 SERIES COMPLETE!
- IRON MAN #13
- KANG THE CONQUEROR #3
- KA-ZAR LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #2
- MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #31
- SHANG-CHI #5
- STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #15
- STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC - TRAIL OF SHADOWS #1
- STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #5 SERIES COMPLETE!
- SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS #4
- THE DARKHOLD: IRON MAN #1 ONE-SHOT SPECIAL!
- WARHAMMER 40,000: SISTERS OF BATTLE #3
- X-FORCE #24
- X-MEN #4
NEW ON JANUARY 24
- DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #2
- FANTASTIC FOUR #37
- PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
- STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #10
- THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #5 SERIES COMPLETE!
- THOR #18
- X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #3
NEW ON JANUARY 31
