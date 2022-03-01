Comics
Published March 1, 2022

What’s Coming to Marvel Unlimited This March

‘Devil’s Reign’ begins, the ‘Trial of Magneto’ wraps, and Avengers of the Multiverse assemble in ‘Avengers Forever’!

by Robyn Belt

This March—An army of Super Villains descend on Hell’s Kitchen as the DEVIL’S REIGN begins! Who will defend New York’s many heroes from Kingpin’s political wrath? Before kicking off this street-level event, conclude DAREDEVIL (2019), wrapping this month on Marvel Unlimited. Also concluding in epic style? The TRIAL OF MAGNETO. Who (actually) killed the Scarlet Witch? Plus, get ready for the Avengers of the Multiverse in AVENGERS FOREVER, the finale of Kang the Conqueror’s origin, and a giant-sized adventure starring Black Cat.

Cover to DEVIL’S REIGN (2021) #1 by Marco Checchetto.
Cover to DEVIL’S REIGN (2021) #1 by Marco Checchetto.

Grab the full release slate of weekly additions!

NEW ON MARCH 7

NEW ON MARCH 14

NEW ON MARCH 21

NEW ON MARCH 28

