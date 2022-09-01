What’s Coming to Marvel Unlimited This September
‘Marvel’s Voices: Pride’ returns to celebrate LGBTQI+ characters and creators, Captain America: Steve Rogers goes solo as the Sentinel of Liberty, and the New Fantastic Four star in a classic adventure!
Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips. Start your 7-day free trial, or sign up with plans as low as $9.99 a month.
29,000 comics. All on one supercharged, award-winning app. Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s digital comics subscription service, now offers readers even more of the latest and greatest comics just three months after they’re in stores, including titles from the app’s exclusive Infinity Comics lineup.
This September—MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE returns for an all-new anthology special starring LGBTQI+ characters and creators! Captain America: Steve Rogers stands for hope and justice once more as the SENTINEL OF LIBERTY, the fan-favorite team of Spider-Man, Ghost Rider, Wolverine, and Hulk star in a classic Fantastic Four series written by Peter David, plus the RECKONING WAR continues! All that and a Miles Morales/Moon Girl team-up alongside her sidekick Devil Dinosaur!
Grab the full list of new series and titles here!
NEW ON SEPTEMBER 5
- ALIEN #12 SERIES FINALE!
- AVENGERS FOREVER #6
- BLACK PANTHER #6
- CAPTAIN MARVEL #38
- CARNAGE #3
- DEADPOOL: BAD BLOOD #2
- GHOST RIDER #3
- KNIGHTS OF X #2
- MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #38
- MOON KNIGHT #1 FACSIMILE EDITION
- STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #23
- STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #23
- STRANGE #3
- X-MEN '92: HOUSE OF XCII #2
NEW ON SEPTEMBER 12
NEW ON SEPTEMBER 19
- BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN #5
- CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
- FANTASTIC FOUR #44 RECKONING WAR TIE-IN!
- IRON FIST #4
- IRON MAN #20
- MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #2
- SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN #4
- SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE #3
- SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS #2
- STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #24
- THE MARVELS #11
- WHAT IF...? MILES MORALES #4
- WOLVERINE #22
- X-MEN RED #3
NEW ON SEPTEMBER 26
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #4
- IMMORTAL X-MEN #3
- KNIGHTS OF X #3
- MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M #4
- MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1 ONE-SHOT SPECIAL!
- MILES MORALES & MOON GIRL #1 ONE-SHOT SPECIAL!
- MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #39
- MOON KNIGHT #12
- NEW FANTASTIC FOUR #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
- NEW MUTANTS #26
- PUNISHER WAR JOURNAL: BLITZ #1
- SILVER SURFER REBIRTH #5 SERIES FINALE!
- STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #5 SERIES FINALE!
Marvel Unlimited members can easily uncover new corners of the Marvel Universe, following their favorite characters and series, or kicking off their comics journey through personalized recommendations and Reading Guides. Grab even more details on Marvel Unlimited’s many features, and stay tuned for new additions to the Infinity Comics slate on Marvel.com, or by following Marvel Unlimited on Facebook and Twitter at @MarvelUnlimited. This amazing service is accessible on the web and through the Marvel Unlimited app on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices.
New to comics or don’t know where to start? Marvel Unlimited has an endless Reading Guide section that helps you uncover pathways through characters, events, creators, plus recommended starting points and storylines!
An added bonus? New Marvel Unlimited subscribers get a reward of 3,000 Marvel Insider points when they join this service, and more points when they renew their subscription! Not a Marvel Insider? Sign up today and earn points to redeem for exclusive prizes just by being a Marvel fan. See what rewards are available.*
Start your journey into comics on Marvel Unlimited. Download the app for iOS or Android devices today to gain this experience for yourself.
*Marvel Insider Loyalty Rewards Program open to U.S. residents only. See https://www.marvel.com/insider/home for program terms and details.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!