Who Will Be the New Sorcerer Supreme?

Debuting later this month, DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE will tell the final saga in the life of Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme!

Written by Jed MacKay with art by Lee Garbett, this five-issue epic will not only deal with the complex mystery behind Strange’s murder, but also introduce the dangerous mystical and other-dimensional threats that will be unleashed in his absence. Who has the skills and command over the mystic arts to save the Marvel Universe? Find out in December’s DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #4 when a hero steps up to resume the duties of the Sorcerer Supreme!