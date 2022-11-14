New Stormbreakers Variant Covers Expose Marvel Heroes to the Wonderous Size-Shifting Effects of Pym Particles
Check Out February’s Collection of Stormbreakers Variant Covers!
Marvel's Stormbreakers Class of 2023 are here and bringing their incredible talents to your favorite comic series and characters! This year’s class features a diverse line-up of illustrators who are constantly breaking the mold, and each month, they’ll have a chance to flex their skills with an exciting themed variant cover collection. In February, your pupils will grow to goliath proportions when you view their new size-shifting super hero Stormbreakers variant covers. These pieces portray some of Marvel’s most popular heroes including Storm, Deadpool, and Scarlet Witch with the power of Hank Pym’s eponymous particles. See them shrink down to just a few inches or tower to the heights of an NYC skyscraper on the covers of Marvel’s hottest titles all month long!
MARVEL'S STORMBREAKERS embody the raw talent and creative potential to shatter the limits of visual storytelling in comics today! As the next evolution of the groundbreaking Marvel's Young Guns program, Marvel's Stormbreakers continues the tradition of spotlighting and elevating these powerful artists to showcase their abilities, artwork and prominence in the world of comic books. The new group of tremendous talents includes Elena Casagrande, Nic Klein, Jan Bazaldua, Chris Allen, Martin Coccolo, Lucas Werneck, Federico Vicentini and C.F. Villa.
On Sale 2/1
SCARLET WITCH #2 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA
VENOM #16 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO
On Sale 2/8
DAREDEVIL #8 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE
STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS #1 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK
On Sale 2/15
FANTASTIC FOUR #4 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN
WOLVERINE #30 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI
On Sale 2/22
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #20 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA
DEADPOOL #4 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN
Check out their latest covers now and stay tuned for more Stormbreakers Variant Covers to be revealed in the coming months!
