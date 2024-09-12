It's Clobberin' Time with New the Thing! Variant Covers

On Sale 11/6

AVENGERS #20 The Thing! Variant Cover by PACO MEDINA



On Sale 11/13

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61 The Thing! Variant Cover by AARON KUDER

CAPTAIN AMERICA #15 The Thing! Variant Cover by PETE WOODS

UNCANNY X-MEN #5 The Thing! Variant Cover by JAVIER GARRON



On Sale 11/20

DAREDEVIL #15 The Thing! Variant Cover by ANDREI BRESSAN

PHOENIX #5 The Thing! Variant Cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #7 The Thing! Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK

WOLVERINE #3 The Thing! Variant Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI



On Sale 11/27

DAZZLER #3 The Thing! Variant Cover by ARIO ANINDITO

IRON MAN #2 The Thing! Variant Cover by IBAN COELLO

SPIDER-BOY #13 The Thing! Variant Cover by CHRISSIE ZULLO



On Sale 12/18

FANTASTIC FOUR #27 The Thing! Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

Check out all 12 THE THING! VARIANT COVERS now and preorder them at your local comic shop today!

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.



To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.