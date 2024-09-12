It's Clobberin' Time with New the Thing! Variant Covers
This November, Marvel heroes are reimagined as the Ever-Lovin' Blue-Eyed Thing in a new variant cover program.
This November, all-new THE THING! VARIANT COVERS will be featured on select Marvel issues. Drawn by some of the industry’s leading artists, these pieces depict your favorite icons as if they were exposed to cosmic rays and transformed into the Thing of the Fantastic Four! Across 12 covers, say “It’s Clobberin’ Time” as Phoenix, Captain America, Spider-Boy, Wolverine, and more become the new powerhouse of Marvel’s First Family.
These inventive pieces hit stands just ahead of a major new saga coming to the pages of Ryan North and Iban Coello’s acclaimed FANTASTIC FOUR run early next year as well as Marvel Studios’ highly-anticipated The Fantastic Four: First Steps film hitting theaters next summer.
On Sale 11/6
AVENGERS #20 The Thing! Variant Cover by PACO MEDINA
On Sale 11/13
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61 The Thing! Variant Cover by AARON KUDER
CAPTAIN AMERICA #15 The Thing! Variant Cover by PETE WOODS
UNCANNY X-MEN #5 The Thing! Variant Cover by JAVIER GARRON
On Sale 11/20
DAREDEVIL #15 The Thing! Variant Cover by ANDREI BRESSAN
PHOENIX #5 The Thing! Variant Cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE
SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #7 The Thing! Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK
WOLVERINE #3 The Thing! Variant Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI
On Sale 11/27
DAZZLER #3 The Thing! Variant Cover by ARIO ANINDITO
IRON MAN #2 The Thing! Variant Cover by IBAN COELLO
SPIDER-BOY #13 The Thing! Variant Cover by CHRISSIE ZULLO
On Sale 12/18
FANTASTIC FOUR #27 The Thing! Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO
