What's Coming to Marvel Unlimited in July
The Avengers take on the King in Black, Silk works solo, and Nightcrawler defines the ‘Way of X.’
Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 28,000 Marvel comics, available at your fingertips. Sign up now to get 50% off your first month.*
Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s digital comics subscription service, offers members unlimited access to over 28,000 issues of Marvel's classic and newer titles, delivered digitally through your desktop web browser and the award-winning Marvel Unlimited mobile app. Right now, enjoy your first month of Marvel Unlimited for 50% off, and unlock this all-access experience for $4.99 for a limited time only!* Use code AVENGERS21 at checkout to read hundreds of comics starring Black Widow, the super-spy Avenger!
This month: Cindy Moon balances her two worlds as an intrepid reporter and the crimefighting Super Hero Silk in SILK (2021) ! Written by Maurene Goo and drawn by Takeshi Miyazawa, Cindy is on assignment to investigate a series of gangland murders. Who is New York’s new underground player, where did she come from, and what is she doing with that strange cat demon? Plus, Nightcrawler attempts to solve mutantkind’s philosophical dilemma in the WAY OF X! How does faith function when immortality is on the table? And, Blade, Man-Thing, and more ally with the Avengers in the concluding arc to KING IN BLACK. Continue reading this event co-starring the X-Men and Venom weekly!
See what other new series and titles are hitting Marvel Unlimited this month:
NEW ON JULY 5
- AVENGERS: CURSE OF THE MAN-THING #1
- BETA RAY BILL #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
- BLACK CAT #4
- CAPTAIN AMERICA #28
- KING IN BLACK: GHOST RIDER #1 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
- KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES #4 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
- SILK #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
- SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: KING IN BLACK #5 SERIES COMPLETE!
- THE UNION #4
- U.S.AGENT #4
- X-MEN #19
- X-MEN LEGENDS #2
NEW ON JULY 12
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #63
- AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE USA #2
- AVENGERS #44
- AVENGERS MECH STRIKE #3
- EXCALIBUR #20
- IMMORTAL HULK #45
- KING IN BLACK #5 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
- KING IN BLACK: PLANET OF THE SYMBIOTES #3 SERIES COMPLETE!
- MARAUDERS #19
- RUNAWAYS #35
- STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #4
- VENOM #34 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
NEW ON JULY 19
- BLACK CAT #5
- CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #2
- DAREDEVIL #29
- DARKHAWK: HEART OF THE HAWK #1
- FANTASTIC FOUR #30 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
- GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #13
- IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON #4
- IRON MAN #8
- KING IN BLACK: NAMOR #5 SERIES COMPLETE!
- MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX #4
- NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #2
- POWER PACK #5 SERIES COMPLETE!
- SPIDER-MAN: THE SPIDERS SHADOW #1
- STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #11
- THOR & LOKI: DOUBLE TROUBLE #2
- THOR #14
- WOLVERINE #11
NEW ON JULY 26
- ALIEN #2
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #64
- AVENGERS #45 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
- BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE #2
- CAPTAIN MARVEL #28
- CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #2
- CHAMPIONS #6
- ETERNALS #4
- S.W.O.R.D. #5
- SPIDER-WOMAN #11
- STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #9
- THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
- THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN #2
- WAY OF X #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
- WOMEN OF MARVEL #1
- X-FORCE #19
Marvel Unlimited members have access to some of the greatest Marvel Comics featuring the Avengers, Spider-Man, X-Men, Thor, the Hulk, and more! Not a Marvel Unlimited member? Join today!
This amazing service is accessible through Marvel Unlimited on the web and through the Marvel Unlimited app on iPhone®, iPad® and on select Android™ devices.
New to comics or don’t know where to start? Marvel Unlimited has a fully guided Reading List section to help you uncover pathways into the Marvel Universe through your favorite characters, events, entry points, and recommended series!
An added bonus? New Marvel Unlimited subscribers get a reward of 3,000 Marvel Insider points when they join this service, and more points when they renew their subscription! Not a Marvel Insider? Sign up today and earn points to redeem for exclusive prizes just by being a Marvel fan! See what rewards are available here!**
Follow Marvel Unlimited on Twitter and Facebook to stay tuned in to weekly announcements, articles, and more, all at @MarvelUnlimited. Follow us today to join the conversation with thousands of fellow fans, and let us know what you’re reading!
*(plus tax where applicable) All prices in US dollars. Offer valid 6/25/2021 12:00 AM ET to 7/15/2021 11:59 PM ET on monthly memberships only. First month billed upfront at a one-time payment of $4.99; subsequent months billed monthly to the payment card on file at the then-current monthly subscription fee (currently $9.99 per month) unless and until cancelled. Offer is only open to new Marvel Unlimited members. Valid payment card required to redeem offer. Auto-renewal and other terms and conditions apply. See here for additional terms.
**Marvel Insider Loyalty Rewards Program open to U.S. residents only. See https://www.marvel.com/insider/home for program terms and details.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Comics
The Tragic Death At The Hellfire Gala Is Revealed As The Trial Of Magneto Begins