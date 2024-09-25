Meet Nicholas Scratch, the Son of Agatha Harkness

From the forbidden knowledge hidden deep in Doctor Strange's mind to the taboo Darkhold spells chained to Scarlet Witch's soul, the magicians of the Marvel Universe never reveal their secrets. But after a community of mystics banded together and hid themselves away from prying eyes, Nicholas Scratch—the son of Agatha Harkness—accidentally revealed their greatest secret to the world. Since exposing his fellow magic users, Scratch has faced off against the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, and even his mother.

Still, Nicholas Scratch possesses some secrets of his own, and they once came close to destroying the world. Now, let's take a closer look at Nicholas Scratch and break down why he's one of the Fantastic Four's most serious threats.