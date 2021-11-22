November 24's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

It's a big one this week, True Believers... No less than FIVE brand-new #1s are coming your way, including some of the most anticipated fresh floppies of the year!

John Ridley and Juann Cabal's epic BLACK PANTHER begins! HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP #1 opens up a new era for the sharpshooter! HULK #1 kicks off a new Bruce Banner era with superstars Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley! Plus, rejoice with STAR WARS: LIFE DAY #1! And celebrate the 30th anniversary of X-Force with X-FORCE: KILLSHOT ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1!

From floppies to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list here!

New Comics

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #79

BLACK PANTHER #1

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #3

HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP #1

HULK #1

IRON MAN #14

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – TRAIL OF SHADOWS #2

STAR WARS: LIFE DAY #1

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS #5

THOR #19

WOLVERINE #18

X-FORCE: KILLSHOT ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

X-MEN #5

New Infinity Comics

HULKLING & WICCAN INFINITY COMIC 4

FANTASTIC FOUR INFINITY COMIC 3 (11/23)

SPINE-TINGLING SPIDEY INFINITY COMIC 3 (11/23)

GHOST RIDER INFINITY COMIC 8 (11/24)

IT'S JEFF INFINITY COMIC 12 (11/25)

New Collections

IRON MAN EPIC COLLECTION: IN THE HANDS OF EVIL TPB

THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES: ALL HEL LET LOOSE TPB

REIGN OF X VOL. 6 TPB

SILK VOL. 1: THREATS AND MENACES TPB

SINISTER WAR TPB

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS TPB

W.E.B. OF SPIDER-MAN GN-TPB

X-CORP BY TINI HOWARD VOL. 1 TPB

X-MEN LEGENDS VOL. 1: THE MISSING LINKS TPB

Marvel Unlimited

BLACK CAT 9

GAMMA FLIGHT 3

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 17

IRON MAN 11

KANG THE CONQUEROR 1

MARAUDERS 23

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL 1

MOON KNIGHT 2

SINISTER WAR 3

SPIDER-WOMAN 14

STAR WARS 16

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS 3

THE MARVELS 4

WARHAMMER 40,000: SISTERS OF BATTLE 1

WAY OF X 5

X-CORP 4

X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO 1

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!