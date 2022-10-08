Comics
Published October 8, 2022

NYCC 2022: The Guardians of the Galaxy Set Out to Rebuild Their Family

A new Guardians of the Galaxy comic is headed to a galaxy near you in Spring 2023.

by Marvel

How do you rebuild a family?

As revealed at the Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing panel during New York Comic Con, a new Guardians of the Galaxy comic book series will launch in Spring 2023. Stay tuned in the months ahead for more info!

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Spring 2023 teaser
Keep checking Marvel.com for more details about the new Guardians of the Galaxy comic series, coming Spring 2023!

In this article: Guardians of the Galaxy

