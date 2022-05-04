The Wise Words of Obi-Wan Kenobi

For many fans, the first version of Obi-Wan Kenobi they think of is from his older years, but an entire generation got to know his younger self too. Thanks to the glory of comics, many of his adventures set during Star Wars: Episodes I-III have been chronicled. Take the 2000-2001 limited series STAR WARS: QUI-GON & OBI-WAN - LAST STAND ON ORD MANTELL for instance. This three-issue Legends tale by Ryder Windham and Ramon Bachs, found the Master and his Padawan tasked with keeping Baroness Omnino safe on Coruscant, even though there's bad blood there.

In this series we got a look at a younger Obi-Wan who's a bit of a jokester, poking fun at Jinn during lighter moments. He was also hotheaded, initially wondering why creatures like Savrips should be allowed to live. After being chastised by his master, Kenobi came back after some meditation with a much better take, "I spoke foolishly when I suggested we might be better off without the Savrips," Kenobi said. "I should have considered how they might regard humans...and been sympathetic to them as well." It takes a big person to admit they were wrong, but it's all the more admirable to find someone willing to re-evaluate their ideas as they take in new information, a trait that surely served him well in his time as a space warrior.

LOYALTY UNLIMITED

"Master Yoda, I gave Qui-Gon my word. I will train Anakin without the approval of the council, if I must."