Comics
Published February 4, 2022

Peggy Carter Wields The Shield In New 'Captain Carter #1' Trailer

Jamie McKelvie and Marika Cresta’s CAPTAIN CARTER #1 arrives on March 9!

by Marvel
CAPTAIN CARTER #1 Trailer | Marvel Comics

Captain Carter, the fan-favorite character recently featured in Marvel Studios’ What If reports for duty in her very own comic series next month! Prolific creator Jamie McKelvie, known for his defining work on characters like Captain Marvel and the Young Avengers, now uses his acclaimed talents to bring this Marvel super hero to the forefront of Marvel Comics canon, writing the series and designing the character’s brand-new look. McKelvie will be joined by rising star artist Marika Cresta, known for her recent work on STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA.

The five-issue limited series will introduce this World War II hero in an adventure that will find Peggy Carter as a woman out of time, facing the reappearance of an old foe in modern day and deciding what she stands for as the wielder of the shield. Get your first look at the action in the all-new CAPTAIN CARTER trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork.

CAPTAIN CARTER (2022) #1
CAPTAIN CARTER (2022) #1

"There's a whole load of story meat in the premise that interests me," McKelvie told SYFY WIRE. "It's almost 80 years since the end of World War II. That's a big difference to the 20 years Steve Rogers was in the ice in the original comics timeline. It's a huge gap, and so much has changed since then. Even the decade since MCU Cap woke up has seen a lot of big shifts in the world. So that's immediately exciting to me –– how do you deal with waking up in such a radically different world, with every anchor in your life long gone?"

Don’t miss this unforgettable new Marvel saga when CAPTAIN CARTER #1 hits stands on March 9!

 

CAPTAIN CARTER #1 (OF 5) - 75960620331400111

Written by JAMIE MCKELVIE

Art by MARIKA CRESTA

Cover by JAMIE MCKELVIE

Design Variant Cover by JAMIE MCKELVIE

On Sale 3/9

 

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Movies

WATCH: Tom Holland and Zendaya Spill Secrets from ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

The Avengers, X-Men, And Eternals Face Judgment Day

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Podcasts

Marvel And SiriusXM Explore The Origins Of T’Challa In New Documentary Podcast ‘The History Of Marvel Comics: Black Panther’ Launching Monday, February 14

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

February 2's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Comics

Pay Tribute To The Most Terrifying Villain In The Marvel Universe With New Carnage Forever Covers

In this article: Peggy Carter

Related

1:21

Trailers & Extras

CAPTAIN CARTER #1 Trailer | Marvel Comics

WOMAN OUT OF TIME? A reality where Agent Peggy Carter took the Super-Soldier Serum is turned upside down when the World War II hero is pulled from the ice where she was lost in action decades before.

4 hours ago

Comics

See Marvel's Greatest Stars Honor Historical Figures In New Women's History Month Covers

New variant covers from Sara Pichelli, Betsy Cola, and more coming in March

2 weeks ago

Comics

Relive the Thrills of Phase 2 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in New Variant Covers

All-star lineup of comic book artists celebrate the MCU’s legacy in six new variant covers this March!

1 month ago

Comics

Captain Carter Is a Hero Out of Time in New Comic Series

Jamie McKelvie and Marika Cresta introduce Captain Carter to Marvel Comics in new series launching in March!

1 month ago