Comics
Published July 19, 2021

Peter Parker and Ben Reilly Swing into Action on Arthur Adams' 'Amazing Spider-Man' #75 Cover

Both swing in—and only one will swing out! See the covers for October’s issues of 'Amazing Spider-Man' here!

by Marvel

This October, an all-star creative team is set to take AMAZING SPIDER-MAN beyond your wildest expectations!

This new era will see bold changes brought to the Spider-Man mythos, beginning with the return of Ben Reilly. Fans can see him joining forces with Peter Parker on the newly revealed cover of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75 cover by Arthur Adams
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75 cover by Arthur Adams

But as the cover of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #76 shows, this Spider team-up won’t last long and Peter Parker may be taking his final web-swing... What villain did the unthinkable and took Peter down? And is Ben Reilly, last seen operating as the Scarlet Spider really fit to take over? 

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #76 cover by Arthur Adams
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #76 cover by Arthur Adams

Writers Zeb Wells, Kelly Thompson, Saladin Ahmed, Cody Ziglar, and Patrick Gleason are joining forces with artists Sara Pichelli and Michael Dowling to bring you these answers and more!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #77 cover by Arthur Adams
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #77 cover by Arthur Adams

Check out the covers here, and get ready to meet the new (and improved) Spider-Man when Ben Reilly suits up this October!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75
Written by ZEB WELLS
Art by PATRICK GLEASON
Beyond Board: KELLY THOMPSON, SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR, PATRICK GLEASON & ZEB WELLS
Wraparound Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS
Webhead Variant Cover by PATRICK GLEASON
On Sale 10/6

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #76
Written by ZEB WELLS
Pencils by PATRICK GLEASON
Beyond Board: KELLY THOMPSON, SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR, PATRICK GLEASON & ZEB WELLS
Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS
Variant Cover by PATRICK GLEASON
On Sale 10/13

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #77
Written by KELLY THOMPSON
Art by SARA PICHELLI
Beyond Board: SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR, PATRICK GLEASON, ZEB WELLS, & KELLY THOMPSON
Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS
On Sale 10/20

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

In this article: Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Scarlet Spider (Ben Reilly)

