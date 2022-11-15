Comics
Published November 15, 2022

Bask in the Cleansing Fire of the Phoenix on Artgerm's New 'Avengers' #64 Cover

Check out Artgerm’s variant cover for January’s 'Avengers' #64, part of Jason Aaron’s upcoming AVENGERS ASSEMBLE epic!

by Marvel

Starting later this month, Avengers from across the Marvel multiverse will come together for the greatest battle in their 60-year history in AVENGERS ASSEMBLE! Serving as the capstone to Jason Aaron’s epic run, AVENGERS ASSEMBLE will unite Aaron’s AVENGERS and AVENGERS ASSEMBLE in a saga that stretches from the prehistoric beginnings of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to their last stand at Infinity’s End! 

To celebrate this grand crossover, best-selling artist Stanley “Artgerm” Lau has spotlighted one of the most fascinating figures that debuted in Aaron’s Avengers run: the original Phoenix Host from 1,000,000 B.C.! Fans can see her in all her fiery glory on Artgerm’s variant cover for AVENGERS #64, Part 4 of AVENGERS ASSEMBLE. Also known as Firehair, Phoenix along with her fellow Prehistoric Avengers will play a key role in the war ahead as they finally come face-to-face with their present day predecessors!

Avengers #64 Cover by Artgerm

AVENGERS #64 - Part 4 of “Avengers Assemble”
Written by JASON AARON
Art by JAVIER GARRÓN
Variant Cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU
Virgin Variant Cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU
On Sale 1/4

Check out the cover now and be there when AVENGERS ASSEMBLE kicks off in AVENGERS ASSEMBLE ALPHA #1 on November 30!

Movies

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: Finding the Next Black Panther and the “Nexus” of the Movie

Comics

'Scarlet Witch' #1 First Look Shows Off Wanda's New Costume & Enlists Darcy Lewis

Comics

Writer and Producer Reginald Hudlin Answers the Question: "Who Is the Black Panther?"

Culture & Lifestyle

New Experiences Arrive at Avengers Campus honoring the Legacy of Black Panther

TV Shows

'Moon Girl Magic' Music Video Released from 'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur'

