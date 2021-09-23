Comics
Published September 23, 2021

Look Inside 'Phoenix Song: Echo' #1

Maya Lopez embraces the power of the Phoenix Force on October 20!

by Marvel

Echo is now the host of one of the most powerful entities in the Marvel Universe, and she has burning questions that demand answers. 

Still learning her new cosmic abilities—and struggling with the Phoenix’s overwhelming personality—Echo strikes out to return to her roots. But the reservation has even fewer answers than she does. And where power goes, evil follows. Someone wants Echo to fail—and unleash a power only the greatest heroes in history have been able to control. 

Embrace the might of the Phoenix Force on October 20 in PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #1!

PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #1 cover by Cory Smith
PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #1 cover by Cory Smith

Written by Rebecca Roanhorse with art by Luca Maresca and colors by Carlos Lopez, PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #1 spins directly out of Jason Aaron’s AVENGERS storyline “Enter the Phoenix.” And now this exhilarating new story will be packed with revelations about both Maya Lopez’s ancestry and the Phoenix Force mythos—as well as the debut of new heroes and the shocking return of an iconic X-Men villain...

Preview the new issue with the gallery below, then pre-order it with your local comic shop before reading on October 20!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Podcasts

Listen to Episodes 1 and 2 of ‘Marvel’s Wolverine: La Larga Noche’ Now

TV Shows

'Hit-Monkey’ Premieres November 17 On Hulu

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

September 22's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

TV Shows

Explore A Multiverse of New Characters With ‘What If…?’ Posters

5:18

Trailers & Extras

Finding the Ten Rings | Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

In this article: Echo (Maya Lopez)
1/
PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #1 preview art by Luca Maresca with colors by Carlos Lopez

Related

Comics

Echo Embraces The Cosmic Power Of The Phoenix Force In New Comic Book Series By Rebecca Roanhorse!

Rebecca Roanhorse and Luca Maresca bring you PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #1 this October!

2 months ago

Comics

Sharon Carter's Best Moments: The Comics History of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Top Agent

Get the inside scoop on the super-spy, and Captain America’s frequent partner, on Marvel Unlimited.

5 months ago

TV Shows

Hailee Steinfeld Stars as Archer Kate Bishop in ‘Hawkeye’ Series

The Marvel Studios original series, starring Jeremy Renner, Steinfeld, and more, will arrive on Disney+ in late 2021!

9 months ago

Comics

Marvel's Voices Expands with 'Marvel's Voices: Indigenous Voices' #1

Coming this November!

1 year ago