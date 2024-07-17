'Predator vs. Black Panther' Sends the Galaxy's Deadliest Hunter to Wakanda

This August, the iconic and terrifying Yautja returns to the Marvel Universe for a fresh hunt in PREDATOR VS. BLACK PANTHER.

Following his work on last year’s mega hit PREDATOR VS. WOLVERINE, superstar writer Benjamin Percy is back to deliver more glorious Predator action alongside acclaimed artist Chris Allen as well as Sean Damien Hill, Craig Yeung, and Lee Ferguson. The four-issue limited series pits king against king as an army of Yautja, including never-before-seen clans from beyond the stars, invade Wakanda. Seeking to upgrade themselves with the powerful resource known as Vibranium, they’ll meet their match in the country’s great protector—Black Panther.

Today, fans can see all the covers for the debut issue, including a cover by Allen showcasing one of the new Yautja designs and pieces by some of the industry’s hottest artists like Skottie Young and Leinil Francis Yu. Plus, get a glimpse at the battles ahead by checking out all-new interior artwork!

Wakanda...is prey? You saw the Marvel Universe’s most tenacious mutant go up against one of the greatest killing machines in history in PREDATOR VS. WOLVERINE—and survive. Now, the planet Earth lives on in Predator lore…a planet full of the most exhilarating prey they could imagine! And the strongest weapons in the Multiverse are in their sights. When a young Predator with something to prove comes for Wakanda’s Vibranium, the Black Panther faces an enemy whose resources rival those of his great nation. Who will prove stronger?

"If you’re a comics nerd, I will feed you. If you’re a movie nerd, I will feed you too. And if you’ve never read or seen anything about Predator or Black Panther, you can get fed as well," Percy promised in a recent interview with io9. "I want these to be evergreen titles, and the best way to accomplish that is to honor legacy while not overly burdening the reader with continuity homework."