Pride Month Spotlight: Doctor Aphra

Doctor Aphra Strikes Out on Her Own

After her encounter with Vader, Korin Aphra returned and manipulated his daughter into helping him investigate the Ordu Aspectu by having her doctorate suspended. Their journey led them to Yavin IV, where they learned the location of the Citadel of Rur, a key location to the Ordu Aspectu. While on Yavin, Chelli and her companions caused trouble for Imperial Captain Magna Tolvan, who followed them to the Citadel.

As in so many of Aphra’s adventures, things went poorly at the Citadel. Korin and Chelli resurrected Rur, an ancient Jedi who’d stored his consciousness inside a crystal. Rur was a technopath capable of manipulating and controlling droids and other machinery, which led a major fight to break out on the Citadel. Tolvan’s Imperial forces engaged the threat while trying to stop the Aphras, but in the end, Chelli ended up rescuing the captain. The aftermath saw Tolvan demoted. Chelli, for her part, parted ways with her father and pretended to put the dangerous crystal into quarantine, instead deciding to sell it to the highest bidder at auction to earn money and pay off her many debts.

The auction went poorly, and Aphra ended up freeing Triple-Zero and Betee, who proceeded to take over a criminal organization and conscript the archaeologist into their service. A raid ordered by Triple-Zero brought Aphra back into contact with Tolvan. After nearly being executed by firing squad, Tolvan went after Aphra with more zeal than before. During a battle gone wrong on Skako Minor, Aphra and Tovlan ended up kissing, officially kicking off a romantic relationship that went poorly for both.

In subsequent stories, Tolvan attempted to thwart Aphra’s schemes, only to be outmaneuvered or forced to do something to protect her love interest. This came to a head when Aphra was imprisoned in Accresker Jail and Tolvan arrived to rescue her. Due to a deadly mold on the station, the Imperials set the prison on a collision course with a Rebel planet. To save them from certain death, Tolvan contacted Darth Vader, revealing she knew about his plot to usurp Palpatine. This spurred the former Anakin Skywalker to go to the prison to silence anyone who might know of his plan.

Aphra used a creature called the Bor Ifriem to alter Tolvan’s memories to make her think she’d killed the archaeologist. Afterwards, Tolvan joined up with the Rebels and Starros, who saved her from Vader’s wrath. The two didn’t meet again until much later, and Tolvan was upset to discover Aphra had manipulated her memories. This led Tovlan to try to use Aphra as part of a plot to assassinate Emperor Palpatine. However, Aphra once again turned the event to her advantage and used the plot to get revenge on Imperial propagandist Voor – who was involved in the plan – for the death of her mother.

This choice, though, led to Vader discovering Aphra was, in fact, alive. Aphra eventually escaped him, though, and gave the Rebel Alliance – and thus Tolvan – more time to prepare their defense on Hoth by hacking Imperial systems and messing with the Empire’s probe droids. Aphra, who’d often struggled with the morality of her actions, had finally done right by her mother’s moral code and helped those she cared about.