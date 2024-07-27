SDCC 2024: Marvel Announces New 'Psylocke' Solo Comic Series

Just now at the Marvel Comics: X-Men: From the Ashes Panel at San Diego Comic Con, Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski, Executive Editor Tom Brevoort, and a host of X-Men creators gave fans the scoop on what’s to come in the exciting new era of X-Men comics storytelling, including the reveal of all-new solo ongoing series—PSYLOCKE!

Launching in November, PSYLOCKE will be written by Alyssa Wong, known for their acclaimed work on STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA and DEADPOOL, and drawn by rising star Vincenzo Carratù, the artist currently delivering explosive vampire slaying action in DRACULA: BLOOD HUNT.

PSYLOCKE will tie into the character’s current status quo established in Jed Mackay and Ryan Stegman’s X-MEN #1, where she lends her deadly expertise to Cyclops’ team of X-Men operating out of Alaska. However, there are missions that aren’t suitable for the X-Men and require Psylocke to embrace the teachings of her dark past!

After taking on the mantle of Psylocke, Kwannon became one of Krakoa’s breakout stars in titles like HELLIONS and UNCANNY AVENGERS. Now, the telepathic and telekinetic ninja goes solo! Her upcoming adventures feature appearances by her lover Greycrow, shed light on her brutal upbringing with the Hand, and introduce a twisted super villain called the Taxonomist!

She was made for violence! Trained to be an assassin since birth, Kwannon chose to be an X-Man. But there are still some jobs too dirty for the X-Men. And some paths have to be walked alone.

When the mission is brutal, Psylocke unsheathes her blades to punish those who prey on mutants. Exploding out of the pages of X-MEN, join Psylocke into the underbelly of the Marvel Universe, carving out her own place in a world that would rather see her under control!

“Everything in her history points her to the path of a villain,” Wong shared. “Her background is so full of tragedy—so why does she choose to be a hero?”

“This is a dark emotional character story,” they continued. “But it will also be a ton of fun as well. I’m excited to do something super dark”