Comics
Published July 27, 2024

SDCC 2024: Marvel Announces New 'Psylocke' Solo Comic Series

Set in the X-Men’s new era, Alyssa Wong and Vincenzo Carratù's 'Psylocke' begins this November.

by Marvel

Just now at the Marvel Comics: X-Men: From the Ashes Panel at San Diego Comic Con, Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski, Executive Editor Tom Brevoort, and a host of X-Men creators gave fans the scoop on what’s to come in the exciting new era of X-Men comics storytelling, including the reveal of all-new solo ongoing series—PSYLOCKE!

Launching in November, PSYLOCKE will be written by Alyssa Wong, known for their acclaimed work on STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA and DEADPOOL, and drawn by rising star Vincenzo Carratù, the artist currently delivering explosive vampire slaying action in DRACULA: BLOOD HUNT

PSYLOCKE will tie into the character’s current status quo established in Jed Mackay and Ryan Stegman’s X-MEN #1, where she lends her deadly expertise to Cyclops’ team of X-Men operating out of Alaska. However, there are missions that aren’t suitable for the X-Men and require Psylocke to embrace the teachings of her dark past! 

After taking on the mantle of Psylocke, Kwannon became one of Krakoa’s breakout stars in titles like HELLIONS and UNCANNY AVENGERS. Now, the telepathic and telekinetic ninja goes solo! Her upcoming adventures feature appearances by her lover Greycrow, shed light on her brutal upbringing with the Hand, and introduce a twisted super villain called the Taxonomist! 

She was made for violence! Trained to be an assassin since birth, Kwannon chose to be an X-Man. But there are still some jobs too dirty for the X-Men. And some paths have to be walked alone.

When the mission is brutal, Psylocke unsheathes her blades to punish those who prey on mutants. Exploding out of the pages of X-MEN, join Psylocke into the underbelly of the Marvel Universe, carving out her own place in a world that would rather see her under control!

“Everything in her history points her to the path of a villain,” Wong shared. “Her background is so full of tragedy—so why does she choose to be a hero?”

“This is a dark emotional character story,” they continued. “But it will also be a ton of fun as well. I’m excited to do something super dark”

PSYLOCKE (2024) #1 Cover by Mahmud Asrar
PSYLOCKE (2024) #1 Cover by Mahmud Asrar
PSYLOCKE (2024) #1 Pink Foil Variant Cover by Rickie Yagawa
PSYLOCKE (2024) #1 Pink Foil Variant Cover by Rickie Yagawa
PSYLOCKE (2024) #1 Variant Cover by Artgerm
PSYLOCKE (2024) #1 Variant Cover by Artgerm
PSYLOCKE (2024) #1 Variant Cover by Hicham Habchi
PSYLOCKE (2024) #1 Variant Cover by Hicham Habchi

PSYLOCKE #1
Written by ALYSSA WONG
Art by VINCENZO CARRATÙ
Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR
Pink Foil Variant Cover by RICKIE YAGAWA75960621030500131
Variant Cover by ARTGERM 75960621030500161
Virgin Variant Cover by ARTGERM – 75960621030500118
Variant Cover by HICHAM HABCHI 75960621030500151
On Sale 11/13

Check out the PSYLOCKE #1 cover by Mahmud Asrar along with three variant covers and stay tuned for more SDCC news throughout the weekend!

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print. 

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Makes Its Worldwide Premiere in New York City

Movies

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Makes Its Worldwide Premiere in New York City

Sam Wilson Takes Flight in First 'Captain America: Brave New World'

Movies

Sam Wilson Takes Flight in First 'Captain America: Brave New World' Trailer

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness Returns in 'Agatha All Along' Trailer

TV Shows

Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness Returns in 'Agatha All Along' Trailer

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
NYX (2024) #1 cover by Sara Pichelli

Comics

July 24's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Magneto in 'X-Men '97'

Podcasts

See the X-Men Comics That Inspired ‘X-Men ‘97’

In this article: Kwannon (Psylocke), San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Related

X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT - PSYLOCKE (2024) #1 cover by Stephen Segovia

Comics

July 3's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Turn the tide of 'Blood Hunt' with the heroes of the Marvel Universe, see what time has in store for Spider-Man, and more in this week's comics!

3 weeks ago
X-MEN #1 Virgin Negative Space Variant Cover by John Tyler Christopher

Comics

Magik & Psylocke Sharpen Their Blades in New 'X-Men' #1 Variant Covers

Check out new variant covers for Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman's 'X-Men' #1, on sale July 10.

2 months ago
X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT – JUBILEE #1 variant cover by Peach Momoko

Comics

Peach Momoko's 'X-Men: Blood Hunt' Variant Covers Give the X-Men a Taste for Blood

On sale in June and July, all four 'X-Men: Blood Hunt' one-shots will feature stunning variant covers by artist Peach Momoko.

4 months ago
X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT – MAGIK #1 cover by Rod Reis

Comics

'X-Men: Blood Hunt' One-Shots Recruit Mutantkind for the War Against Vampires

Marvel's new crossover event, 'Blood Hunt,' kicks off this May. Learn about the X-Men's inclusion now!

5 months ago