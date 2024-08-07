'Savage Wolverine' Infinity Comic Series Roars onto Marvel Unlimited

Marvel Unlimited unleashes its most gruesome and grisly Wolverine series yet!

Starting today, Marvel is releasing SAVAGE WOLVERINE, an 8-part Infinity Comics saga written by Tom Bloom, creator of Kill 6 Billion Demons, drawn by Devmalya Pramanik (VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT) and Guillermo Sanna (X-MEN UNLIMITED), and colored by Java Tartaglia. The first two chapters of the Infinity Comics series are available now, exclusively on Marvel Unlimited, and will continue with new chapters each week.

Known for his wildly popular and action-packed webcomic series, Tom Bloom will bring his mastery over suspenseful storytelling, gripping action, and horror to SAVAGE WOLVERINE in a way fans won’t want to miss. Set in an era after the fall of Krakoa, the mutant nation’s sins have come back to haunt all mutantkind. Bloom’s Marvel debut series will follow Wolverine as he cuts a bloody path through the American West. And one question looms over it all—what is The Beacon?

"This work has allowed me to flex my horror muscles in a way I haven't been able to in a long time," shared Bloom. "It's been a real pleasure writing for such an iconic character."

The first two issues of SAVAGE WOLVERINE are drawn by Pramanik, out now, and continues weekly with art by Sanna for the remainder of the series.