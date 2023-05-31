The Scarlet Scarab Joins Moon Knight's Mission in 'Moon Knight' #25 & 'Moon Knight: City of the Dead' #1

Writer Jed MacKay’s hit run of MOON KNIGHT reaches its 25th issue this July!

The milestone MOON KNIGHT #25 will be an oversized epic featuring artwork from Alessandro Cappuccio, Alessandro Vitti, and Partha Pratim. The monumental story will see Moon Knight’s past and present collide as his old mercenary crew resurfaces, including former flame Layla El-Faouly in her official comic book debut!

The events of MOON KNIGHT #25 will lead directly into the special limited series MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD. Written by David Pepose and drawn by Marcelo Ferreira, MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD will see Layla take on the mantle of Scarlet Scarab as she teams up with Moon Knight on a journey into the mind-bending underworld!

It’s going to be a game-changing month for the character, and fans can get their first glimpse at both MOON KNIGHT #25 and MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD #1 in an all-new trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork!