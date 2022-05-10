The Scarlet Witch Saves Magic in Her Solo Series

Now, through May 27, Marvel Insiders who read issues #1-5 of SCARLET WITCH on Marvel Unlimited will gain 1,000 Marvel Insider points to use towards redeeming exclusive rewards! Read our top highlights from the opening story arc by writer James Robinson, “Witches’ Road,” and join Wanda Maximoff on her quest to restore a world unbalanced.

“THIS WILL HURT”

In the series’ first issue by Robinson and artist Vanesa Del Rey, Wanda Maximoff starts out on a redemptive note. Aware that the world (and even her fellow Avengers) have vilified her for misusing her powers in the past, Wanda is encouraged to work her abilities towards a greater cause. Namely, investigating mystical disturbances that indicate a shift in the world’s magic! In the series opener, Wanda picks up on a trail of dead cats, unprovoked violent attacks from blacked-out assailants, and a detective wearing two faces. But what should be a standard exorcism becomes something far more foreboding. Who, or what, is weakening the fabric between the magical world and our own?