Scarlet Witch's Scariest Stories

Paul Allor and Alan Robinson's AVENGERS UNITED INFINITY COMIC (2023) #46 summons Earth's Mightiest Heroes to gather 'round headquarters for a creepy night of merriment on Halloween. What begins as a spooky night filled with treats, costumes, and mocktails soon takes a foreboding turn as the Avengers take turns sharing scary stories. After Tony Stark tells a tale about zombie-like super suits attacking him, Wanda Maximoff takes the stage to recount a harrowing adventure that spells doom for all the Avengers involved.

Of course, the Scarlet Witch ratchets up the stakes and sends shivers down her team's spines. But, as is often the case with Wanda, there seems to be some trick at play with her harrowing tale. Will the team learn what trouble is really brewing here? Or will this just be another hint, one more allusion, to the many secrets of Scarlet Witch?

While Wanda certainly has some ghoulish twists in store for the Avengers in future issues, this isn't the first time that Wanda has been involved in a hair-raising situation. After all, few Marvel heroes have encountered as many dangerous foes as Wanda. Death? Resurrection? Need to restructure reality or chain an evil Elder God to her soul? That's more or less a Thursday for our Queen of Chaos, who has commanded the Darkhold and bested Mephisto. If the opening tale in this Halloween-themed arc of AVENGERS UNITED (2023) has you clamoring for more chilling tales starring Scarlet Witch, prepare for the following to disturb you.