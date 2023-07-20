Comics
Published July 20, 2023

SDCC 2023: Who Are the New X-Men?

Find out in 2024.

by Marvel

Who Are the New X-Men?

Krakoa may fall, but the X-Men never will.
 

whoarethenewxmen

Find more schedules and get the latest Marvel news and announcements at San Diego! San Diego Comic-Con 2023 runs Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23.

For all the latest Marvel news from SDCC 2023, follow along live on Marvel.comYouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and Twitch.

In this article: San Diego Comic-Con 2023, X-Men

