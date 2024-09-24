Meet the Sentry, a Golden Guardian with a Dark Twist

THE SENTRY'S ORIGIN

Originally billed as a lost Marvel hero from decades earlier, the Sentry debuted in SENTRY (2000) #1 by Paul Jenkins and Jae Lee. A few years after the Super-Soldier Serum turned Steve Rogers into Captain America, Project: Sentry emerged as a program dedicated to making a stronger Super-Soldier Serum. While looking for illicit substances, a young Robert Reynolds broke into one of the project's labs and consumed the Golden Sentry Serum. As the formula pushed his molecules slightly out of sync with reality, Reynolds developed numerous abilities, including a genius intellect, Hulk-like super-strength, faster-than-light speed, and molecule-manipulating powers that made him one of the strongest beings in the universe.

The Sentry began operating as a hero shortly before the emergence of the Fantastic Four. In between his adventures with Mister Fantastic, the Hulk, and the X-Men, Reynolds married Lindy Lee, recruited Billy Turner as his sidekick Scout, and established a Watchtower in Manhattan.

The Sentry also encountered the Void, his monstrous alter ego and Reynolds' dark counterpart, who launched a devastating attack on New York that left scores of people dead. While the Void's true origins remain unrevealed, this malevolent force may have roots as a cosmic entity that bonded to the Sentry or be the ultimate result of a psychic virus created by the X-Men villain Mastermind. Once the Sentry realized the Void was his dark counterpart, he worked with Reed Richards and Doctor Strange to erase his memory and all evidence of his existence from the world, which also erased the Void.

By the time Reynolds reached middle age, his heroic legacy had been entirely forgotten. But as his memories slowly started returning, the Void resurfaced and tore through a group of European heroes. To stop the Void, Reynolds reunited with his old allies and restored their memories of him before erasing all knowledge of his existence again in THE SENTRY/THE VOID (2001) #1 by Jenkins and Lee.