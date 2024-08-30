Marvel's 85th Anniversary: Marvel Comics Through the Decades

On August 31, 1939, the release of MARVEL COMICS (1939) #1 birthed something special: the Marvel Universe. From the streets of New York to the far reaches of the Multiverse, the Marvel Universe opened readers up to countless strange tales and journeys into mystery with its heroes and villains. Since its early days as Timely Comics and Atlas Comics, the House of Ideas has chronicled the adventures of the sensational, the uncanny, and the astonishing.



To celebrate Marvel's 85th anniversary, let’s look back at some of the most important stories and character debuts from every decade of Marvel comics history. Every decade features far too many iconic stories and characters to mention here, but the following snapshots reflect the unique moments in time in which they were created.

THE 1930s

The first story set in Marvel Universe sees Professor Phineas Horton introducing his new creation to the public in MARVEL COMICS (1939) #1 by Carl Burgos. With synthetic skin that caught on fire when exposed to oxygen, the flammable android called the Human Torch took down the criminals like Tony Sardo.



In a story by Bill Everett, that issue also introduced Namor, the Sub-Mariner, who began his war against the surface world by attacking deep sea divers and their salvage ship. The issue also marked the first appearances of Thomas Holloway, a costumed adventurer better known as the Angel, and a Western hero called the Masked Raider (Jim Gardley).