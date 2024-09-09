September 11's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

This week, return to Avengers Mansion in AVENGERS ASSEMBLE (2024) #1! When vampires attacked in BLOOD HUNT (2024), a ragtag group of volunteer Avengers changed the tide of battle. And in the aftermath, Captain America has formed the Avengers Emergency Response Squad! Steve's handpicked team of veterans and newcomers live and train in Avengers Mansion, and when Captain America sounds the mission horn, whoever's on base has seconds to pack up and deploy. When the Red Skull's daughter discovers a dangerous artifact, Cap, Wasp, Photon and Shang-Chi set out to stop her—while Hawkeye hosts a poker game for the late arrivals. Will the AVENG.E.R.S. pass their first real test? And did someone say…jackets? Spinning out of Jed MacKay's AVENGERS, comics powerhouses Steve Orlando and Cory Smith join forces to expand the world of the Avengers!

Meanwhile, VENOM WAR rages on in VENOM (2021) #37 by Torunn Gronbekk, Cafu, and German Peralta! The battle is back in time—against Spider-Man! As Eddie and Dylan Brock's father/son war rages, another Dylan Brock is on a mission to make sure things go the way they're supposed to. An older Dylan—Old Man Venom—travels back in time to Spider-Man's earliest days. Should he fail, it's not just the fates of the combatants of the Venom War at stake—but the fate of all of time itself!

Elsewhere, Carnage takes on a new host and breaks into the K-project to discover the horrible applications of the symbiote-killing K-chemical. But when everything goes sideways, he's saved by an unlikely ally—Meridius—in Torunn Gronbekk and Pere Perez's VENOM WAR: CARNAGE (2024) #2.

Then, in VENOM WAR: WOLVERINE (2024) #1 by Tony Fleecs, Tim Seeley, and Kev Walker, the Wolverine is… a zombiote?! The only thing more dangerous than Wolverine is Wolverine bonded to a mindless symbiote hungry for flesh! As zombiotes spread across NYC transforming everyone in their path into uncontrollable killing machines, Logan's only hope to save lives and avoid infection lies in returning to a dark chapter from his past. Logan slashes his way into a horror story from the twisted writing team behind Local Man and the incredible art of Kev Walker!

In the swamps of Louisiana, From the Ashes continues in Gail Simone and David Marquez's UNCANNY X-MEN (2024) #2 as Rogue, Gambit, and Wolverine welcome a friend back, just in time to face four uncontrollable and wild mutants. But with the mutant community disheartened and fractured, will even the Uncanny X-Men be enough to stop them? Something huge is starting, and it begins right here!

Over in the new Ultimate Universe, ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER (2024) #8 by Bryan Edward Hill and Stefano Caselli takes the fight to Moon Knight! Enough planning—time for Black Panther and Storm's guerrilla counterstrike against Khonshu and Ra! Meanwhile, Killmonger and Okoye seek allies to aid their cause outside of Wakanda… So don't miss the big gun they call in! Ultimate WHO? You'll have to read to find out!

Unleash your inner beast with Wolverine, assemble with the Avengers Emergency Response Squad, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE (2024) #1

BLOOD HUNTERS (2024) #2

CAPTAIN AMERICA (2023) #13

FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #25

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER (2024) #5

SPIDER-MAN: REIGN 2 (2024) #3

STAR WARS (2020) #50

STAR WARS: INQUISITORS (2024) #3

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #57

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER (2024) #8

UNCANNY X-MEN (2024) #2

VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT (2024) #9

VENOM (2021) #37

VENOM WAR: CARNAGE (2024) #2

VENOM WAR: WOLVERINE (2024) #1

VENOM: SEPARATION ANXIETY (2024) #5

VENOMVERSE REBORN (2024) #4

WOLVERINE (2024) #1

New Collections

AVENGERS BY BUSIEK & PEREZ OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC GEORGE PEREZ 25TH ISSUE COVER [NEW PRINTING]

DAREDEVIL BY SALADIN AHMED VOL. 2: HELL TO PAY TPB

DAREDEVIL: GANG WAR TPB

SPIDER-BOY VOL. 2: FUN & GAMES TPB

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE REBELLION VOL. 6

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER BY GREG PAK VOL. 9 - RISE OF THE SCHISM IMPERIAL

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN BY JONATHAN HICKMAN VOL. 1: MARRIED WITH CHILDREN

X-MEN: MUTANT MASSACRE PRELUDE OMNIBUS ROMITA JR. COVER

Marvel Unlimited

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #51

BLOOD HUNTERS (2024) #2

CARNAGE (2023) #8

GHOST RIDER: FINAL VENGEANCE (2024) #4

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #6 FACSIMILE EDITION (2024) #6

STAR WARS (2020) #47

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC [PHASE III] (2023) #8

VENOM (2021) #34

WHAT IF…? VENOM (2024) #5

WOLVERINE: BLOOD HUNT (2024) #1

