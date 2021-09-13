September 15's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

It's a big one, bunky! A slammin' selection of new Marvel comic-mags are coming your way—PLUS, a host of digital delights coming to the brand-spankin'-new Marvel Unlimited!

BLACK WIDOW #11 will blow your merry mind! EXTREME CARNAGE: AGONY #1 will alarm and appall in all the right ways! KANG THE CONQUEROR #2 continues its terrific traverse of the mighty Marvel timeline! STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #16 reaches new heights! X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #2 dares to best 'em all! And, of course, FANTASTIC FOUR #35 celebrates 60 years of the fabulous First Family in fine fashion!

From fresh comics to collections and that state-of-the-art app called Marvel Unlimited, find the full list here!

New Comics

BLACK WIDOW 11

ETERNALS: THANOS RISES 1

EXTREME CARNAGE: AGONY 1

FANTASTIC FOUR 35

FANTASTIC FOUR: LIFE STORY 4

IRON MAN 12

KANG THE CONQUEROR 2

THE LAST ANNIHILATION: WAKANDA 1

MARAUDERS 24

THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES 5

SPIDER-WOMAN 15

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER 16

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS - BOUSHH 1

W.E.B. OF SPIDER-MAN 5

WARHAMMER 40,000: SISTERS OF BATTLE 2

X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO 2

New Collections

EXCALIBUR BY TINI HOWARD VOL. 3

MILES MORALES VOL. 5: THE CLONE SAGA

SAVAGE AVENGERS VOL. 4: KING IN BLACK

THOR & LOKI: DOUBLE TROUBLE

THOR: WARRIORS THREE COMPLETE COLLECTION

TWELVE: THE COMPLETE SERIES

WOLVERINE BY JASON AARON COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1

WOLVERINE BY JASON AARON COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2

Marvel Unlimited

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 68

CHILDREN OF THE ATOM 4

EXCALIBUR 21

HEROES REBORN 6

HEROES REBORN: NIGHT-GWEN 1

HEROES REBORN: SQUADRON SAVAGE 1

IRON MAN 9

SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER'S SHADOW 3

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS 13

STRANGE ACADEMY 11

W.E.B. OF SPIDER-MAN 1

X-MEN 21

X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC 3

More New Infinity Comics

CAPTAIN AMERICA INFINITY COMIC 3 (9/16)

IT'S JEFF INFINITY COMIC 4 (9/17)

GIANT-SIZE LITTLE MARVELS INFINITY COMIC 4 (9/17)

