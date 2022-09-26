September 28's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Meanwhile, Judgment Day rages across the Marvel Universe. In Kieron Gillen and Federico Vicentini's A.X.E.: AVENGERS 1 [AXE] (2022) #1, the Progenitor will come for Tony Stark. After all, he has spent his life building suits to protect him. Now he has to enter a suit of armor that could kill us all. Can he survive? Can anyone? Additionally, Peter Parker will face Judgment in THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #10 by Zeb Wells and Nick Dragotta...and I think we all know which moment in Spidey's history is going to weigh heavily on the proceedings. You don't want to miss this very special issue that might just break your heart all over again.

Peter isn't the only Spider-Man having a moment this week. MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2018) #42 will bring Saladin Ahmed's run on the character to a close, with Paco Medina, Carmen Carnero, Alitha E. Martinez, and Ig Guara lending their talents to this milestone issue. Miles Morales has been through it lately — time for a little R&R now, right? Not when there’s good that needs doing, and when something dark and insidious rears its ugly head on the streets of NYC, Spider-Man is the only hope to end it. But Miles will need help, from his friends, his family and the most unexpected allies, if he dares to even stand a chance this time!

Speaking of finales, FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR (2022) #5 by Christos Gage and Sergio Davila will bring the series to an explosive conclusion when the most dangerous person in the Marvel Universe throws in with some of the most dangerous people in the Fortnite universe. But what does Doctor Doom really want? And how far will he go to get it?

Then, in Tochi Onyebuchi and R.B. Silva's CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH (2022) #5, it’s a showdown between Captain America and Black Panther, with the fate of two countries on the line! And when the dust settles, who will pay the price for Sam Wilson’s incursion into Wakanda? Meanwhile, Falcon uncovers a piece of evidence that changes the scope of the mission — and exposes the White Wolf’s ultimate motive.

Catch Saladin Ahmed's final issue on MILES MORALES, see Captain America and Black Panther go toe-to-toe, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

