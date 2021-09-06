Comics
Published September 6, 2021

September 8's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

'Ka-Zar: Lord of the Savage Land'! 'Defenders'! 'Savage Avengers'! And so much more!

by Marvel

Face front, Marvel mavens, and read these comic-mags at your lovable LCS this Wednesday!

KA-ZAR: LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #1

This week! CONAN THE BARBARIAN #25 marks 300 individual issues of the Cimmerian Barbarian! DAREDEVIL kicks off a cacophonous confrontation with ish #34DEFENDERS #2 is unmatched! EXCALIBUR and X-FORCE are merry mutant masterworks! KA-ZAR: LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #1 mind-boggles with beauty! And so much more!

From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of this week's releases here!

New Comics  

  • AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #73
  • AVENGERS: TECH-ON #2
  • CHAMPIONS #9
  • CONAN THE BARBARIAN #25
  • DAREDEVIL #34
  • DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #2
  • DEFENDERS #2
  • EXCALIBUR #23
  • EXTREME CARNAGE: TOXIN #1
  • KA-ZAR: LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #1
  • SAVAGE AVENGERS #24
  • SHANG-CHI #4
  • STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #14
  • STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #4
  • X-FORCE #23

New Collections 

  • MARVEL ACTION AVENGERS BOOK 5: OFF THE CLOCK     
  • MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AVENGERS VOL. 1 - THE COMING OF THE AVENGERS               
  • MS. MARVEL: GAME OVER
  • X-FACTOR BY LEAH WILLIAMS VOL. 2     
  • JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY BY KIERON GILLEN COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1                            
  • JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY BY KIERON GILLEN COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2                            
  • SHE-HULK BY DAN SLOTT COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1                           
  • SHE-HULK BY DAN SLOTT COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2                           

Marvel Unlimited

  • AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 67 
  • BLACK CAT 7 
  • HELLIONS 12 
  • HEROES REBORN 5 
  • HEROES REBORN: AMERICAN KNIGHTS 1
  • HEROES REBORN: MARVEL DOUBLE ACTION 1 
  • IMMORTAL HULK 47 
  • IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON 6 
  • IRON MAN ANNUAL 1 
  • MARAUDERS 21
  • NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN 3
  • STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS 1
  • X-FORCE 20 

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now! 

Comics

Marvel Comics Reveals 8 New Tentpole Titles

Gear

VeVe Closes Out 'Marvel Month' with Two Additional Premium Drops

TV Shows

Explore A Multiverse of New Characters With ‘What If…?’ Posters

Comics

September 1's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'What If...?' Episode 3

