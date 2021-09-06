September 8's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

This week! CONAN THE BARBARIAN #25 marks 300 individual issues of the Cimmerian Barbarian! DAREDEVIL kicks off a cacophonous confrontation with ish #34! DEFENDERS #2 is unmatched! EXCALIBUR and X-FORCE are merry mutant masterworks! KA-ZAR: LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #1 mind-boggles with beauty! And so much more!

From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of this week's releases here!

New Comics

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #73

AVENGERS: TECH-ON #2

CHAMPIONS #9

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #25

DAREDEVIL #34

DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #2

DEFENDERS #2

EXCALIBUR #23

EXTREME CARNAGE: TOXIN #1

KA-ZAR: LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #1

SAVAGE AVENGERS #24

SHANG-CHI #4

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #14

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #4

X-FORCE #23

New Collections

MARVEL ACTION AVENGERS BOOK 5: OFF THE CLOCK

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AVENGERS VOL. 1 - THE COMING OF THE AVENGERS

MS. MARVEL: GAME OVER

X-FACTOR BY LEAH WILLIAMS VOL. 2

JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY BY KIERON GILLEN COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1

JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY BY KIERON GILLEN COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2

SHE-HULK BY DAN SLOTT COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1

SHE-HULK BY DAN SLOTT COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2

Marvel Unlimited

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 67

BLACK CAT 7

HELLIONS 12

HEROES REBORN 5

HEROES REBORN: AMERICAN KNIGHTS 1

HEROES REBORN: MARVEL DOUBLE ACTION 1

IMMORTAL HULK 47

IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON 6

IRON MAN ANNUAL 1

MARAUDERS 21

NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN 3

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS 1

X-FORCE 20

