Emma Frost Takes the Throne in Artgerm's New 'Sins of Sinister' #1 Cover
Check out Artgerm’s cover for January’s X-Men event-launching one-shot, 'Sins of Sinister' #1.
The next mutant milestone arrives in January!
Announced last month, SINS OF SINISTER is an all-new X-Men epic that will usher in a new Marvel Comics age corrupted and controlled by Mister Sinister. Fans will enter this new era in SINS OF SINISTER #1, a one-shot that will spin out into three limited series: IMMORAL X-MEN, STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS, and NIGHTCRAWLERS! Each will take readers further and further into the most twisted future imaginable.
To mark the occasion, Stanley “Artgerm” Lau has delivered his latest variant cover for SINS OF SINISTER #1! The best-selling artist depicts Emma Frost brimming with perfection as she ponders her latest scheme to bring Sinister down. This breathtaking cover showcasing one of the event’s major players will be available as a virgin variant cover as well!
SINS OF SINISTER #1
Written by KIERON GILLEN
Art by LUCAS WERNECK & MORE
Variant Cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU
Virgin Variant Cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU
On Sale 1/23
Check out the cover now and stay tuned for more SINS OF SINISTER #1 variant cover reveals in the weeks ahead!
